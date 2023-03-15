Home World Georgia, anti-European protesters remove the EU flag from Parliament and set it on fire
Georgia, anti-European protesters remove the EU flag from Parliament and set it on fire

Georgia, anti-European protesters remove the EU flag from Parliament and set it on fire

The images of far-right militants pulling down the European flag from the Georgian parliament building in central Tbilisi and setting it on fire clash violently with the now famous images of ordinary citizens ready to defend that piece of blue cloth even from police water cannons. And the dissonance doesn’t stop there: on the one hand a few hundred individuals, all men, and all belonging to a radical formation, those who marched on Viale Rustaveli this morning; while on the other, tens of thousands of people, of all genders, ages and backgrounds, took to the streets last week to demand the withdrawal of an illiberal law.

