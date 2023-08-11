Georgia, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

The brilliant artistic growth of Georgia It has always gone hand in hand with his self-knowledge and personal development. The arrival of “Euphoric” (Domino Recording, 2023), her third studio album, is a celebration of freedom, stability and balance in her life today after all these years.

we stay with Georgia in a hotel in Madrid to discuss with her how decisive this record has been in her career. How through this project she has managed to break all kinds of previous prejudices, get to know herself better as an artist and find creative maturity. An album that own Georgia defines it as the best thing he has done so far, an amazing personal experience and with which he left London for the first time to continue growing outside his usual shelter.

“Euphoric” is an album that reflects freedom in every sense of the word, including the great challenge of taking the creative process out of its usual place. Talk to me about it.

Yeah, I guess this record is really about freedom. It’s a good way to describe it. I didn’t want to record another record in London, the last two were made there. I love London, but I really wanted a different experience for this record. I wanted some kind of little adventure, to feel liberated. So well, the opportunity to work with Rostam came up, he lived in Los Angeles and suddenly I found myself making the album there. I knew it was risky, but sometimes to get your freedom you need to take certain risks.

I feel like that freedom-seeking feeling affected the sound of the record. It permeated part of the production, certain chords that we used, sounds, aerial synths… It was as if everything was inspired by the Beach music of the 90s, or something like that, and the pop of William Orbit.

“I have always been a fan of Mura Masa, Alex is a genius. When he arrived he was incredibly young and you were amazed to see everything he was capable of”

You talk about this album as a creative process of healing and seeking forgiveness for yourself. What are you forgiving yourself of?

During the recording of this album I went through a lot. Personally, I think the pandemic made us all reevaluate certain aspects of our lives, reinvent part of our identity, and have new perspectives on life. I was one of those people who took stock of who I was at the time to try to change some things and I did it through music. I captured everything in the lyrics and in the general feeling that surrounds the record. I hope that when people listen to the songs, they will be able to identify with them, because I wasn’t following any musical trend of the moment, or anything like that, when creating. It’s a record where I face myself as a human being, but also try to understand where I fit in with the rest of the world.

On Instagram you said that you feel like this album is the best thing you’ve done in your life. Why do you think that?

From the experience I had doing it with Rostam, we just hit it off. It was all very magical. I learned a lot and felt like it really pushed me to create in a way that made me feel like I was a real singer. He brought out the artist Georgia in me and helped me to understand that I could concentrate on it and not be all the time aware of being myself also in charge of producing the album, doing the remixes, etc… He made me feel very comfortable in the whole creative process and, at times, also very uncomfortable for me to express everything that I had inside. That’s why this album has its own identity and doesn’t live so much on nostalgia. It reflects very well the music I want to create.

But “Seeking Thrills” was amazing.

Yeah, it was awesome. I got fully immersed in that whole universe of house music trying to reflect how it affects pop in a super strong way. I loved the creative process on that record and it really opened new doors for me. And I feel like this record also connects with it, it’s not a leap away. We’re still exploring dance music, but this time we’re using real instrumentation and I think we’ve made progress.

You once again give that quest to create an album that embodies pop perfection a spin. When do you feel that the song is ready to be part of a project?

It is a difficult question. I think with this album Rostam and I were very concerned with the track listing from the beginning. We didn’t want to limit ourselves to just writing songs to create the record, so we started to develop everything so that it would grow as we went along. Then a very concise job was done so that everything flowed and was built in the best way. There is a very big effort behind the elaboration of this project and that was also new for me. With “Seeking Thrills” it was a little bit having written 30 songs and saying well, okay, this looks like an album. Although, it was also very exciting and liberating to make a record like that at the time.

“The new songs are more difficult to sing and I can’t spend all the time singing and playing the drums”

“It’s Euphoric” comes with a remix by Mura Masa, with whom you have collaborated before. Also, you worked with Shygirl on your previous album. It could be said that both artists belong to a very similar creative universe. What inspires you when introducing them to your projects?

I’ve always been a fan of Mura Masa, Alex is a genius. When he first arrived on the music scene he was incredibly young and you were amazed at what he was capable of. Seeing how he worked with figures like A$AP Rocky and we were excited about the whole world he was building around him. In addition, he has always been very interested in discovering new talent, he works with established people, but he also makes stars like Pinkpantheress visible, for example. He is a very inspiring figure indeed. And well, speaking of Shygirl, I met her when she started working with Sega Bodega and he was doing projects for Sophie or Arca. She seems to me to be a true visionary and I am very happy to see her rise in the industry. Also, I love the punk attitude that she has on her.

This new album closes in a very special way with “So What” and a message full of power.

Yes, that song basically talks about when they try to bring you down and how important it is to get back up. The truth is that I think that’s really the message of the record. It’s a song written by me and Justin Parker (Lana Del Rey, Rihanna). She was very aware that she was going to the studio with one of the best writers that exist and she was not willing to waste it, she wanted to enjoy all that time together 100%. When we met, we talked and realized that we were both hurt by the aftermath of the pandemic. Shocked by how the world was now and we understood how important it was to make mental health visible. I am very proud of the end result of that song.

It seems incredible to me, it is without a doubt my favorite on the album.

Thank you very much, it is also my favorite. Writing it made me feel like a composer for the first time. In addition, it is a song that I like to sing and live it.

After all this liberation you’re talking about, do you feel good now about your relationship with the music industry?

Yes I think so. This industry challenges you all the time and before I was trying to please a lot of people without thinking about myself. In the last two years I have worked on learning to feel good about myself, to be healthy, to be the best version of myself. Trying to make all the madness that is generated in a race, and the instability, have the least possible impact on my mental health. Even so, I am aware that I belong to the world of entertainment, that it is fucked up and that no matter how much we try to analyze the market, we will never understand it 100%. I have lived a lot of incredible experiences in recent years and no matter how much you analyze the music industry, you only understand it with experience. So right now I enjoy the possibilities it gives me, to be able to release my songs, travel or meet people as lovely as you. That makes me very happy, it may sound corny but I feel that I am very lucky to be able to experience all this.

Do you see yourself in the future trying new genres, and changing your musical style, or would you say that your pop essence will always be there?

I don’t know, I’m very open to all kinds of music and I love to create. I’m passionate about walking into the studio and fully spreading my wings. Now I am living a creative phase in which if opportunities appear that seem interesting to me, I seize them without hesitation. I would love, for example, to score a horror movie or record in the studio with someone like Chris Martin, I don’t know. I also really want to get back into the process of writing my new album and I’m open to all kinds of proposals. That said, I love to lock myself in the studio and create, that is my true home.

It is an album that grows in instrumentation, what do you have planned for the live show? Will your relationship with drums continue to be one of your strong points?

We have worked on a new live show for next year. There will be another drummer and yes, attention will continue to be focused on the drums as a rhythmic element. But, this time I’m going to be able to get out there, be more with the audience and focus on the songs. But, the new songs are more difficult to sing and I can’t spend all the time singing and playing the drums. But hey, we are now working on the development of that live show, I’m very excited.

