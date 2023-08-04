Georgia, landslide hits a hotel in Shovi: at least 11 dead and 25 missing

TBILISI – At least 11 dead, 25 missing. Of an enchanting, very green valley overlooking the peaks of the Caucasus, in northwestern Georgia, nothing remains: everything is covered in a single-colored mud. In the region of Streakfamous for its nature and thermal waters, sandwiched between Russia and the breakaway territory ofOssetia from the souththere is a tiny place called Shoviwhich attracts tourists in all seasons.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

