L’Ukrainethen the Moldavia. And now a new crisis is looming in the region, and it concerns the Georgiawhich looks more and more to West. In recent days, thousands of people have taken to the streets of Tbilisi to protest the “foreign agents” law, considered pro-Putin by the opposition, which provided for the introduction of a register of organizations considered as ‘agents of foreign influence’, withdrawn by the ruling party Georgian dreamand which many have compared to a similar legislation in force in Russia since 2012. The mobilization – which led to the revocation of the law – involved thousands of people, rejected by the police with fire hydrants e tear gas, who displayed European flags in the square. But she intervened on the protests Moscawhich points to foreign countries – and the spokesman for Kremlin calls directly into question the United States – who work to spread anti-Russian sentiments. For the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov the events of these days in Georgia they were orchestrated from abroad to create problems on Russia’s borders and were “just an excuse to attempt a change of power by force”. In addition, he added, they remember the facts of Euromaidan in Kiev which in 2014 led to the overthrow of the pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovychwhose fall is considered by Mosca as a “coup d’état” supported by theWest. But the differences with that experience are radical, because the ruling Georgian Dream party also aspires to join the Ue and in Natowhile trying to follow a pragmatic line in relations with Moscawith which the Georgia fought a war in the summer of 2008.

The Kremlin spokesman pointed out the alleged culprit Dmitry Peskovwho directly accuses the United States. “We see someone’s hands, which cannot be called ‘invisible’ because they are perfectly visible,” he said Peskov, quoted by the Tass agency. The spokesman he then quoted the statements of the President of the Georgian Republic, Salome Zurabishvili, who gave his support to the protesters. “It’s not from Georgia which is aimed at the Georgian people, but fromAmerica“, he has declared Peskov. To compound the situation, that Mosca declares to observe “with concern”, also the tension in South Ossetia e Abkhaziathe two regions of Georgia of which Mosca recognized sovereignty. The protests of recent days in Georgia had highlighted the anomaly of an apparent rapprochement, after the start of the conflict in Ukraineamong the authorities georgiane and those Russianafter the war between the two countries fought in 2008 in which the troops of Mosca they intervened in support of those of the self-proclaimed pro-Russian republics of Abkhazia and ofSouth Ossetia. Recently Lavrov had expressed its satisfaction with the refusal of the Georgian government to join the politics from the anti-Russian sanctionshoping for the resumption of direct flights between the two countries, suspended since 2019. The reaction of the Georgian Dream, the majority government party, was positive, while the president declared herself against Salome Zourabishvili. In recent days, tension has also grown in Transnistriathe pro-Russian separatist entity in Moldavia, where local authorities reported a terrorist attack being prepared by the secret services of Kiev. Accusations that the Ukrainian intelligence apparatus itself has dismissed as a “provocation orchestrated by the Kremlin”. Already Zelensky and the pro-European president Maia Sandu they had denounced a plan of Mosca to seize power a Chisinaualso making use of foreign infiltrators.

Revoked the law on “foreign agents” – The Georgian Parliament has voted in second reading against the bill on the organization of foreign agents that has triggered mass protests in recent days, Rustavi-2 TV has announced. Only one deputy voted in favor of the bill, 35 voted against and the other 76 abstained.