The next July 28 will see the light “Euphoric”which will be the new album of Georgia, although a few weeks before we will be able to hear some of his songs in concert as part of the Primavera Sound line-up in Porto and Madrid. As a preview, it allows us to enjoy the audio and video clip of a first preview, “It’s Euphoric”.

The production of this third studio album has been carried out by Georgia in part with Rostamformer member of Vampire Weekend and who has worked with artists like Haim, Carly Rae Jepsen o Clairo. Rostam’s participation was born after he heard “Live Like We’re Dancing”, Mura Masa’s song with Georgia. This is the first time Georgia has worked with another producer on her own material. Anyway, it’s just that Georgia is much more open to collaborating with other artists of late. That is why we have been able to listen to her collaborating with people like Mura Masa, Gorillaz, Shygirl, Baby Tate, Dan Carey, David Jackson, Years & Years it is included Shania Twain.

“Euphoric” it will include a total of ten songs in a sequence that will open with this “It’s Euphoric”.

He pre-order of the album is already underway in this same link, and will be available on colored vinyl, regular vinyl, cassette, CD and digital download. On the other hand, it should be remembered that Georgia will be acting in the Primavera Sound in Porto (June 7) and at Primavera Sound in Madrid (June 9)as well as at various British festivals throughout the summer.

