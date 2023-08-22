Georgia, review of her album Euphoric (2023)

After exploring her enormous capabilities enclosed within four walls and building her own universe between introspection and the dance floor. Georgia sticks his head out of his bedroom window “Euphoric” to breathe new air and end up opening new wings with which to escape from a creative process that was suffocating her despite the incredible treasures that she has given us in previous installments.

With this new album, Georgia He escapes from the UK to travel to Los Angeles with Rostam (a member of Vampire Weekend and producer of songs like Frank Ocean’s “Ivy”) and thus build his most “star” project to date. “Euphoric” maintains the essence of the artist, but exposes her DIY identity to new levels to demonstrate the enormous potential that she has Georgia and all that he can offer by sharing his talent with the world. The artist needed a second voice, a second mind that would squeeze everything she had inside of her and make her feel like a front-line figure. For Georgia It is an album of freedom, breaking chains, cleanliness and getting rid of a hundred prejudices that did not allow her to evolve towards new universes to explore.

Balancing between a commercial pop with a 90s beach essence and some 80s disco melodies that put her in a very good position to enter the current commercial market. “Euphoric” it is full of great jewels that go from the song itself that gives the album its name, loaded with enviable security and that certifies the ability it has to generate hits that settle in our heads despite the passage of time. Until an incredible closing with “So What” in which Georgia’s vocal growth is more than evident and that she has been able to create together with Justin Parker (“Stay” of Rihanna) and Rostam himself. An enviable luxury trio.

with this record Georgia He wants his project to finish hatching, to stop hiding behind the percussion, to connect much more with the public and to demonstrate that everything achieved in his previous releases has helped him to build a sound identity that goes beyond the tracks that break the tracks he had. his predecessor. Many may miss that more experimental, homemade or less clean side that is faced with how polished this new album is. Others will say that it has lost its essence by resorting to more commercial figures to achieve a desired expansion. However, it is clear that Georgia is at its best and this album is nothing more than the introduction of a leap forward that can evolve into anything.

Georgia he is not closed to anything, he is no longer afraid and now he embraces music with a much healthier and more productive distance. And it is that “Euphoric” It is still a precious message for all of us that if you want you can get it. It doesn’t matter what others say or what obstacles life puts in your way. An album that accumulates a set of personal letters and impulses that end up getting the best of her after letting go, and having forgiven, everything that was scratching her inside.

