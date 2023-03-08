Thousands of protesters gathered again Wednesday afternoon in the square in front of the Parliament Of Tbilisi: continues in Georgia the protest against the law on ‘foreign agents’ approved on Tuesday by the first reading of the assembly. Were there Tuesday night violent clashes between the protesting crowd and the police: they were used tear gas, water cannons e spray. taking the floor, Levan Khabeishvilileader of the Georgian opposition party National United Movementmade an appeal to hold daily demonstrations until the revocation of the legislation and ha burnt publicly of the sheets on which the text of the law was printed. During the clashes on Tuesday evening they were arrested 66 protesters and 50 police officers were injured. The arrested during the protest on Tuesday, Tbilisi TV reported, they will be indicted on charges of vandalism e you resistence to the police.

The approval of the law provoked a harsh reaction from Europe, given that in March 2022 Georgia presented request for themembership to the EU. The President of the European Council, Charles Michelhe said he was “strongly concerned” and wrote on Twitter: “The right to peaceful protest it is at the heart of any democracy. The adoption of this law on ‘foreign agents’ is not compatible with the path of the EU which wants a majority in Georgia. Commitment to the rule of law and human values ​​is fundamental for the EU project”. The Georgian Parliament showed “absolute respect for the European institutions” by sending the law to Commission from Venice of the Advise d’Europa. “But tell us we can’t not even discuss this law is one violation of the Georgian state and society,” replied the head of the governing party Georgian dream, Irakli Kobakhidzecited by the Russian agency Interfax.

The law on ‘foreign agents’ provides that non-commercial companies they receive over 20% of their own funding from foreign sources are precisely registered as foreign agents, with possible limitations to their activities. In this way, mainly i would be affected media: for the oppositions the standard is an attempt to put the information gag. The president of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvilifrom New York where she is currently visiting, addressed the participants in the protests and expressed her support: “I am addressing you who represent the Free Georgia. Georgia seeing hers future in Europe and she will not allow anyone to deprive her of this future,” the president underlined. However, the law will only be discussed again between “some months“, once he has obtained the opinion of the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe, Kobakhidze always explained.