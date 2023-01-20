Home World Georgieva (IMF): economy is improving but caution
The prospects for the world economy “have improved” but “we must be cautious”. In particular, “we don’t know exactly how inflation will evolve” and “if budgetary policy works against monetary policy, you, Christine Lagarde, will have to raise rates even more”. So Kristalina Georgieva, chief operating officer of the IMF, at the World Economic Forum in Davos. “We must be careful not to go from excessive pessimism to excessive optimism. We need to stay in the middle of this spectrum anchored in a sane realism that is in the best interest of the world

No “drastic improvement” in sight, China towing on improvement

Asked whether there will be any positive surprises in the Fund’s forthcoming economic projections, Georgieva said that after three rounds of downgradedo not make another one is already a «upgrade». In any case, he added, there won’t be a “drastic improvement” in the estimates. Georgieva underlined among the factors that should contribute to the improvement of the global outlook the return of China to a growth rate higher than the global one, 4.4% against the 2.7% expected for the world, after that in 2022 for the first time in 40 years China has grown less than the world. Finally, Georgieva appealed to avoid global fragmentation because reducing trade exchanges risks losing 7% of the global GDP, equal to 7 trillion dollars. «Be pragmatic – she said – collaborate».

