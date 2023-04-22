Georgina annoyed Cristiano Ronaldo | Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo is not happy with his private life and his relationship with Georgina Rodríguez is at a low ebb.

Izvor: Instagram/screenshot/georginagio

Since 2016, Cristiano Ronaldo has been in a relationship with Georginom Rodriguez, and he has two daughters with her, but according to foreign media, their relationship is in the biggest crisis so far. Allegedly, the experienced attacker is furious because of the arrogance of his chosen one since arriving in Saudi Arabia!

Journalist Daniel Nascimento stated that Christian’s recent behavior on the field stems primarily from the fact that he is not satisfied in his private life.

“Ronaldo is not happy. Georgina spends her days in shopping malls and it’s not funny anymore. Nothing else works – just spends and spends. Worst of all, she thinks she’s living up to his standards, but he doesn’t like her behavior at all“, he said. Check out what Georgina looks like:

On the other side of Filip Castro, a friend of the famous couple claims that this is all a conspiracy of people who are against the relationship and do not like Georgina.

“I can confirm to you from one hundred percent reliable sources that they are, as always, very happy. These gossips are made up by people who can’t stand Georgina. They are very much in love and give each other love all the timeFilipa Castro said.

(WORLD)