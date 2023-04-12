The news stands out in huge headlines in the French newspapers, and the first to report it was Le Figaro: the actor Gerard Depardieu (73 years old), Truffaut’s favorite actor is accused by thirteen women of sexual violence. This was revealed yesterday evening by the investigative site Mediapart by drawing the sketch of a transalpine Weinstein.

The horrific allegations come in addition to the actor’s indictment for rape following a complaint filed by Charlotte Arnould. She the actress just brought her story to justice, alleging she was abused twice in August 2018.

According to reports from Mediapart, three other victims testified in court that they had been subjected to sexual harassment, but did not press charges. Another 24-year-old girl said she was attacked by the actor during the filming of the film “La casa grande”. In her deposition she explained: «He became aggressive, tried to take my panties off. I realized she wasn’t playing her character. If I hadn’t stopped it, she would have worked.’

Le Figaro writes: «According to online media, the violence took place on the set of eleven films and in outdoor locations. Three of these women reportedly testified in court without pressing charges.” And again: «Some have given up, others have not even thought about it. In question, the feeling that their word would weigh little against the monument of French cinema. And that could also sign the end of their careers. Some actresses have preferred to remain anonymous, others have decided to appear under a pseudonym.

One of the witnesses explains that the violence was committed “in the light of the sun”. Actress Sarah Brooks goes even further by accusing the actor of an attempted contact that would have even provoked laughter and embarrassment from the film crew. The investigation also suggests that director Fabien Onteniente allegedly reported Gérard Depardieu’s inappropriate behavior to his casting director in 2007.

Actor’s response

For his part, the actor, who recently returned to the big screen in the role of Maigret created by Simenon, replied to Mediapart through the voice of his lawyers: “He formally denies all the accusations and relies on lawyers for any defamation lawsuits” .

Who is Depardieu?

Monument of French cinema, Depardieu has worked with the greatest directors in the world, from François Truffaut to Bernardo Bertolucci, from Alain Resnais to Mario Monicelli, and coming to interpret absolute icons of the transalpine imagination, such as Cyrano de Bergerac or Jean Valjean of the Wretched. In recent years he had also dedicated himself to parallel activities, such as his own winery or some investments in the gastronomy field, but he had also appeared in minor films and in the French Netflix series Marseille. For decades, however, his figure has attracted quite a few controversies, due to controversial statements, accusations of tax evasion, other problems with justice (such as beating a motorcyclist or driving under the influence) and also a ambiguous proximity in recent years to Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, who granted him Russian citizenship in 2013.