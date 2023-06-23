Geret Bejl’s wife sport

This beauty has been Gareth Bale’s biggest supporter for years, who has won everything at the club level, and has a dark part of her private life.

Source: Profimedia

More than six months have passed since the Welsh footballer Gareth Bale made a shocking decision to end his career. He decided that he had had enough of football after winning everything in Real Madrid’s jersey and bringing his country’s national team onto the world map. Since then, Gareth has tried to live away from the media, which is the lifestyle that suits Emma Rhys-Jones the most, his chosen one. She is not a classic footballer’s wife, primarily because of her family.

Garrett and Emma met in high school and were together for almost a decade before tying the knot in 2019. And that wedding… Well, it was an unforgettable spectacle. Actually, there are reasons why Emma Rhys-Jones doesn’t like to be in the public eye and they are the same as the reasons why she did not invite anyone from her family to the wedding. Everything will be clear to you from one word: crime.

When, after almost ten years of love, Emma was supposed to marry Garrett, the big wedding they planned fell through in 2018. The plan was for them to make a fateful announcement in a beautiful castle in Italy, and to have Beyonce sing them something, but… The young woman’s family in her native Cardiff was involved in the drug trade.



While Emma Rhys-Jones’ father served a six-year prison sentence due to money laundering, “fallen” were the grandparents with whom she grew up. They were suspected in the disappearance of a suitcase containing almost a million pounds, and the cars they owned were doused with petrol and set on fire at Emma’s aunt’s property.

All that was enough to cancel the celebration, and Emma cut off contact with her family. She planned a new ceremony where she will marry a famous football player, and this time only 60 people were invited, who found out the exact location 24 hours before the start of the wedding. The uninvited guests could not possibly arrive, and the Rhys-Jones family was extremely furious with Emma, ​​who wanted to get away from them in this way and devote herself to a scandal-free life.

Emma Rhys-Jones was born and raised in Cardiff. As an excellent student, she completed her classes and thus paved her way through life. She graduated from medicine and became a pediatrician, that part of her career was not affected at all by being in love with one of the best football players of all time.

