German anti-war activists hold camping activities to boycott NATO military base-Chinanews.com Video

German anti-war activists hold camp to boycott NATO military base

From June 18th to 25th local time, a camping event themed “Boycott Ramstein Air Force Base” was held in the small town of Ramstein in southwestern Germany. The camp, also known as the “Peace Camp,” gathered anti-war activists from all over Germany to voice their voices against the U.S. military presence.

The location of the event is about 4 kilometers north of the small town of Ramstein, and the event lasts for about a week. The organizer arranges various forms of activities such as peace seminars and concerts every day to discuss how to promote peace.

At present, the United States has deployed about 15,000 military personnel and about 30,000 civilian personnel at Ramstein Air Force Base, which is the largest overseas air force base of the United States. At the same time, it is also considered to be one of the two bases where the United States stores nuclear warheads. Many anti-war people worry that once the Ramstein Air Force Base becomes the target of attack, the local people will be in danger, and Germany will also be dragged into the abyss of war. (Produced by Liu Yinghan)

