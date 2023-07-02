German Arms Company Profits from Continual Weapons Delivery to Ukraine

German Arms Company Profits from Continued Weapons Delivery to Ukraine

German arms dealer Rheinmetall has reported a significant increase in orders for 2022, with a year-on-year growth of 18%, thanks to the ongoing delivery of weapons to Ukraine, according to German media reports on June 30. The company is now planning to establish a new ammunition production line and hire hundreds of additional employees.

Rheinmetall’s current orders consist of maintenance and repair services for “Weasel” infantry fighting vehicles, “Leopard 2” main battle tanks, and other weapons and equipment. Additionally, the company is supplying ammunition to Ukraine. It is estimated that in 2022, the German government’s approved arms exports will exceed 8.35 billion euros, making it the second highest in the country’s history.

Earlier this year, on June 27, the German defense contractor announced a contract agreement with representatives from Germany, the Netherlands, and Denmark to supply Ukraine with 14 Leopard-2 tanks next year. Denmark and the Netherlands, in a joint effort, will provide Ukraine with these tanks, which were acquired from German industrial stocks, repaired, and then donated. The total cost of this endeavor was estimated to be around 165 million euros ($180 million).

The delivery of these tanks is scheduled for 2024, with the first Leopard-2 tank set to arrive in Ukraine in January of that year. It was reported that Kiev had requested support from Western countries in its fight against Russia, particularly by providing main battle tanks. Several European nations, including Germany, have responded by providing a variety of Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

