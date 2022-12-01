German chancellor meets Norwegian prime minister for joint initiative to protect underwater infrastructure

CCTV news client reported that on November 30 local time, German Federal Chancellor Scholz met with visiting Norwegian Prime Minister Stöhler in the capital Berlin. The two sides agreed to jointly protect critical infrastructure and have jointly proposed to the NATO Secretary General to establish a coordination center for the protection of underwater infrastructure.

The two sides agreed to jointly protect key infrastructure such as submarine pipelines, cables and optical fibers. The two sides stated that the fact that the “Beixi-1” and “Beixi-2” gas pipelines were damaged proved that there are still high risks in this regard, and that good, continuous and pragmatic cooperation between the parties concerned must be quickly achieved. International coordination to protect critical infrastructure.

In addition, Scholz said that Germany needs to cooperate with Norway in terms of energy transition and containment of energy prices to find solutions together. The two sides also exchanged views on national defense and security issues.