On October 11, local time, German Chancellor Scholz once again clearly expressed his support for globalization when attending the Berlin Mechanical Engineering Summit, saying that globalization “makes a lot of prosperity possible”. At the same time, he is also firmly opposed to decoupling, emphasizing that “decoupling would be the completely wrong path. The current order, or rather, the order at the turning point of the times, is not decoupling, but clever political and economic diversification.”

Scholz believes that Germany and the EU must establish a broader and more robust trade relationship, not only cannot decouple from individual countries, but “must trade with many countries, including China, with emerging countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America. “.

EU Trade Commissioner Dombrovskis also pointed out in a video speech at the summit that day, what the world needs today is not isolation and protectionism. He said that the EU and China are deeply integrated economies. In Dombrovskis’ words, “Decoupling from China is not an option for us. China is an important growth market and a valuable source of investment we can afford.”

German machinery manufacturers also want to maintain close trade relations with China. The industry is highly dependent on foreign trade, with exports accounting for about 80% of its trade value. “We don’t see any reluctance to invest abroad,” said Weschels, chief economist of the German Machinery Manufacturing Industry Federation. In August, overseas orders for the German machinery manufacturing industry increased by 2% month-on-month, while domestic orders decreased by 6%. (Headquarters reporter Ruan Jiawen)

