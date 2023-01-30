German Chancellor Schulz has again rejected demands from German officials and Ukrainian officials to use fighter jets to repel a Russian “invasion” and urged Western countries not to join a “bidding war” for cutting-edge weapons.

Following weeks of pressure from NATO and EU allies, Germany announced last week that it would deliver Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine.

Schultz pointed out in an interview with the German “Daily Mirror” on the 29th, “In fact, we have just made a decision about sending tanks, and a debate about fighter jets has already started in Germany-this seems It is an act of folly that undermines trust in government decision-making.”

“I can only advise against engaging in bidding wars for weapons systems.”

Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnik has pressured Germany to supply dozens of Tornado combat aircraft and urged the international community to join Ukraine’s “fighter alliance”.

In a speech delivered on the 28th, Ukrainian President Zelensky once again asked Western countries to provide his country with more high-end weapon systems. Zelensky also singled out the U.S. Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS).

The Ukrainian leader said that “there cannot be any taboo on the provision of weapons to defend against Russian terrorism.”

Russia last week condemned NATO’s decision to send main battle tanks to Ukraine, saying it was evidence of the “direct and growing” involvement of the United States and Europe in the war in Ukraine.

“Keep in touch” with Putin

German Chancellor Schulz also said he would continue his phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, stressing the importance of keeping lines of communication open to end Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The tone of the conversation was “not impolite, but of course our views are completely different,” Schultz said.

He also said, “I will continue to speak with Putin on the phone because we must maintain communication.”

The last phone call between Schultz and Putin took place in early December. At the time, the Russian leader said Germany’s and the West’s stance on Ukraine was “destructive” and called on Berlin to reconsider its approach.

Schultz said those conversations were often about “specific issues” such as prisoner swaps, Ukrainian grain exports and the fate of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

“It’s important to me that these conversations keep coming back to the main question: How will the world get out of this dire situation? The condition for that outcome is very clear, and that is the withdrawal of Russian troops.”

Never “upgrade”

Schultz also warned that NATO should not be drawn into a war with Russia.

Schulz stressed that “a sworn-in German chancellor must do everything to ensure that Russia’s war on Ukraine does not turn into a war between Russia and NATO,” adding that he would not “allow this to happen.” an upgrade”.

Germany angered the Kremlin by announcing the supply of Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine shortly after the United States pledged to supply Ukraine with M1 Abrams main battle tanks.

RIA Novosti quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying, “Currently, there is no approved timetable for talks (with Schulz). Putin has always been and will remain open to contact. “

Germany is the second largest supplier of military equipment to Ukraine after the United States, ahead of other European powers such as France and the United Kingdom, according to figures released by the Kiel Institute for World Economics.