According to German Radio, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht will resign on September 8, 2022. The media predicted that the successor may be another woman.

Multiple media outlets reported on Friday that Lambrecht intends to resign next week. But the report has not been officially confirmed.

Since Lambrecht came to power, he has been criticized by the media for a series of incompetent behaviors. Shortly after the Ukrainian war broke out in February last year, she offered to donate 5,000 helmets to Ukraine, which was ridiculed by Ukraine. Later, Lambrecht was bombarded by the media when her son showed off photos online of traveling with his mother on a Wehrmacht plane. Recently, a video of Lambrecht’s New Year’s speech taken on New Year’s Eve was circulated on the Internet. She talked about the Ukrainian war amidst the New Year’s fireworks, and said that the memory left by her in 2022 is that she met many interesting and wonderful people. The media widely criticized her for her inappropriate words and renewed calls for her resignation. Prior to this, Lambrecht had defended his various actions and barely kept his hat. But now, she no longer defends herself. Media reports said she would resign next week.

Merz, chairman of the opposition CDU party, called on Chancellor Scholz to quickly decide on his successor. Merz said the “vacillation” would only hurt the Bundeswehr. Lambrecht was overwhelmed by the task from the start. CDU secretary-general Jaya told German radio that Lambrecht had always been a heavy burden on national security. Things will only get better for her successor. Alternative Party vice-chairman Brand said that Lambrecht is now voluntarily resigning, just preparing for his own dismissal. The Left Party said a change of ministers would not solve the German government’s dilemma with Ukraine policy.

Lambrett’s imminent resignation has sparked discussions about his successor. The Southwest newspaper reported that the successor may again be a woman. Siemtje Möller is a possible candidate. She is considered an expert in defense matters and has gained experience on the Defense Committee. Bild newspaper reported that Defense Commissioner Eva Högl was a possible candidate.

In addition, the cabinet of the German government may be reshuffled, and the current female Minister of the Interior may also be replaced.