Original title: German defense minister resigns after being accused of lack of military planning in Russia-Ukraine conflict

Bloomberg reported on January 16 that German Defense Minister Lambrecht resigned after a series of missteps, a blow to Scholz’s government as it weighs an important decision on military aid to Ukraine.

According to reports, in an email on the 16th, Lambrecht asked Scholz to remove her from the cabinet. Lambrecht said the deluge of media coverage prevented her from focusing on staying in office.

It is reported that Lambrecht has been criticized by the outside world for his inappropriate New Year speech and repeated failures of German military equipment during his tenure.

Lambrecht, seen as an ally of Scholz, has been criticized for months for his lack of military planning in dealing with the Russia-Ukraine conflict, including during the first 10 months of the escalation, the British “Times” reported. It failed to purchase sufficient arms, failed to motivate German defense companies to expand production capacity, and failed to secure more defense budgets.

According to reports, after Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February last year, Scholz announced the establishment of a special defense fund of 100 billion euros for the modernization and upgrading of German weapons and equipment, and promised to increase defense spending as a percentage of GDP. ) ratio increased to 2%. But Lambrecht failed to deliver on those promises.Return to Sohu to see more

