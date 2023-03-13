11.03.2023

Eight people including the murderer were killed in a shooting in a Jehovah’s Witness church in Hamburg on the evening of March 9. During the investigation, it emerged that the authorities had failed to strictly verify the killer’s gun qualifications in the past. Now, all walks of life in Germany are calling for further tightening of gun control.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) On March 10, during a live news program on German TV 1, Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (Nancy Faeser), a member of the Social Democratic Party, said that gun control laws and regulations will be further tightened. She emphasized that the Hamburg shooting highlighted the need for law amendments. Feather disclosed that the revised regulations will fill existing “loopholes” and will also expand the scope of control.

Specifically, in the future, when approving applications for gun licenses, the medical and health departments will evaluate the applicant’s psychological status, and this also requires more effective coordination between different government departments. However, Feather acknowledged that it would be “difficult” to conduct regular unwarranted verifications of all shooting sports gun owners across the country, and she stressed that “proportionateness” should be followed.

According to the revised draft of the gun control regulations submitted by the German Ministry of the Interior in January this year, private individuals will be prohibited from possessing semi-automatic long guns that are “similar to combat weapons”. In the United States, such semi-automatic guns are often responsible for deadly shootings. However, the overall possession of such guns in Germany is very small, and Philipp F., the murderer of the Hamburg shooting, was not holding a long gun, but a pistol with a semi-automatic function. The Minister of the Interior revealed that this draft amendment was submitted after several racist shootings occurred in recent years, and after the Hamburg gun case, the Ministry of the Interior will further examine the draft.

Feiser said that in response to the gun case in Hamburg, the Ministry of the Interior will discuss whether to also ban private possession of semi-automatic pistols. Currently, many sports shooters and hunting license holders legally own semi-automatic handguns in addition to the military and police. The so-called semi-automatic firearm refers to that the gun owner can pull the trigger to shoot again without reloading after each shot until the magazine is empty. In the Hamburg shooting, the murderer emptied a total of 9 magazines, each of which could hold 15 bullets, or a total of 135 bullets. Another 22 magazines were also found on the killer.

The Green Party, also in the ruling coalition, has also called for stronger gun control. Irene Mihalic, the executive of the Green Party’s federal parliamentary group, told the media that the current regulations only require people under the age of 25 to provide a mental health certificate when applying for a gun license, which is very unreasonable. She believes this provision should be extended to applicants of all ages. In addition, it is also necessary to carry out regular qualification verification for those who already own guns. Mihalic emphasized that although it is impossible for the regulations to completely eliminate the occurrence of shootings, the current regulations have not tried their best to prevent the murderer in this case from obtaining guns legally.

The killer was reported to have mental problems

Preliminary police investigation results showed that the authorities had never found any signs of danger in the murderer during previous inspections. However, just in January this year, the Hamburg police received an anonymous letter requesting a verification of Philipp F.’s gun qualifications. The anonymous whistleblower said that Philipp F. had mental health problems and had a strong hatred for certain religious groups, especially the Jehovah’s Witnesses. However, the subsequent inspection of him by the Hamburg police failed to find enough clues to confirm the content of the anonymous letter report. The Hamburg police revealed that during the inspection, the person involved has been cooperating and almost always complied with the gun laws-only one bullet was found not to be stored in the safe in accordance with the regulations during the inspection. Therefore, the police had no greater power at that time to restrict the person from holding a gun.

Philipp F., 35, was himself a former member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses, but “voluntarily but unpleasantly” quit the church a year and a half ago. The police could not rule out the possibility of a conflict within the church for the time being.

