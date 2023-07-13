German Investigators Review Andromeda Yacht Suspected of Sabotaging Nord Stream Gas Pipelines

Title: Traces of Underwater Explosives Found on Yacht Suspected in Nord Stream Sabotage, Say Investigators

Investigators examining the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea last year have discovered traces of underwater explosives on a yacht, according to European diplomats who briefed the United Nations Security Council.

The investigation, conducted by Denmark, Sweden, and Germany, has not yet determined the responsible parties or whether a state was involved. The Danish Foreign Ministry shared a letter from the UN ambassadors of the three countries with the Security Council, providing an update on the progress made so far.

Concerns were initially raised in March after reports linked a pro-Ukrainian group to the sabotage. German media later disclosed that a yacht chartered by a Ukrainian-owned company in Poland was reportedly used in the attack, with five men and one woman allegedly sailing from the German port of Rostock. The German federal prosecutor’s office refrained from commenting directly on these reports but confirmed searching a vessel in January, suspecting its involvement in transporting explosive devices used to damage the pipelines.

The investigation highlighted in the letter emphasized that the ship’s exact route has not been determined yet. It stated, “Traces of underwater explosives were found in samples taken from the ship during the investigation,” without providing further details.

The letter also noted, “At this time it is not possible to reliably establish the identity of those responsible and their motives, especially regarding the question of whether the incident was directed by a state or a state actor.” It assured that all information necessary to clarify the matter would be sought during the ongoing investigations.

The sabotage resulted in gas leaks that affected the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines. Nord Stream 1 was the primary gas supply route to Germany until Russia discontinued supplies in late August. Nord Stream 2 had not yet become operational since Germany suspended its certification process following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Critics of the pipelines, including the United States and some of its allies, have long expressed concerns about European energy security, arguing that the projects increased reliance on Russian gas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and government officials have accused the United States of organizing the explosions, labeling them as a terrorist attack. However, Ukraine has denied any involvement in the incident. The countries leading the investigation have refrained from commenting on the potential culprits.

As the investigations continue, the international community remains eager to unveil the truth behind the sabotage and assess the significant implications for European energy supply.

Source: Reuters

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

