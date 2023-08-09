German man arrested in France on charges of segregating his wife for 12 years has been freed and investigation against him dismissed due to lack of evidence

The German man who was arrested in France on Monday on charges of keeping his wife locked up and torturing his wife for twelve years has been freed. The man, who lives in Forbach, in the north-east of the country, on the border with the German state of Saarland, was arrested after his wife reported him to the police over the weekend, claiming that he had been keeping her in solitary confinement since 2011 and that since then he had tortured her several times. However, the investigations following the arrest revealed that there is no evidence of either the kidnapping or torture, and therefore the man’s release was ordered and the investigation closed. Local prosecutor Olivier Glady said the woman had cancer – which would explain why she was found with her head shaved when her husband was arrested – and that she was in poor health, but there was no evidence that to think she was ever tortured.

