There are many problems in Bosnia and Herzegovina, but none of them today justify the existence of an “educator” in the form of the High Representative, writes Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

The High Representative in BiH, who is not recognized by the authorities in Srpska, is on paper by far the most powerful man in that country, he writes Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in the Sunday edition. In that position, which the paper calls “the strangest political function” in Europefrom mid-2021 there is a Bavarian conservative Christian Šmit.

“His powers seem to come from the arsenal of autocracy: he can dismiss officials and democratically elected politicians, he can pass laws by decree or cancel them with the stroke of a pen, and no domestic institution can prevent him from doing so,” writes the newspaper, reports Deutsche Welle.

The paper assesses that these “quasi-dictatorial” powers were justified immediately after the conflict, while “the warlords were still ruling the devastated country”.

“But there have been no violent ethnic conflicts in Bosnia for more than two decades, and yet the high representative behaves as if every day in Sarajevo begins with a shooting. He still has power as if Bosnian Caribbean sugar cane plantation from the last century“, says journalist Maihael Martens in the text.

In an interview with FAZ, Schmidt says that in this position he suffered so many political insults that he did not experience during his thirty-year political career in Bonn and Berlin.

“Personal attacks and everything that is said here in the political struggle, and insults, are of such a scale that they could end someone’s career in Berlin,” adds Schmidt.

As the paper explains, Schmidt is not referring to the mockery of him that was recently broadcast by the German television’s Second Program satirical show, which was also discussed in the German media, as it was found that there were many inaccuracies in that show.

“Compared to what Schmidt hears about himself in Bosnia, the broadcast was harmless. In Bosnia, he is cursed as a Nazi, a Gauleiter, or a Gestapo policeman, parallels are drawn between his performance of his duties and the Holocaust. The reason for such outbursts was the change in the electoral law which he ordered last year”, The text reminds us of changes in the election of representatives of one of the two chambers of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, which are praised by Croats and attacked by Bosniaks.

Martens states that it is interesting that Šmit’s critics are promoting a real “scandal” – not what exactly Šmit prescribes in Bosnia and Herzegovina, but the fact that one man can prescribe anything. Martens calls it “a modern form of colonialism”.

“The country has belonged to the Council of Europe for years, there are no political prisoners in it, no one is tortured in prisons, all parties can be criticized without danger, there is a colorful media landscape and regular democratic elections that at all levels lead to peaceful changes of government and the formation of coalitions”, lists the FAZ and asks with what right there is an “untouchable governor” in such a country.

“It’s not that there are no critics of this situation in Bosnia, but few people listen in Europe. More attention is paid to the narrative about the chaotic Balkan state in which only a Western educator can teach the natives order and reason.” it is stated in the article.

FAZ also asked about it Karla Biltathe former Swedish Prime Minister who was the first High Representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“For at least a decade, this function has been part of the problem in BiH”, said Bilt and reiterated that the high representative should be terminated.

On the argument that the high representative exists to prevent the secession of Republika Srpska, Bilt says that “the disintegration of Bosnia is prevented by ensuring that no country ever recognizes secession.”

The same is expressed about the position of the High Representative Wolfgang Petričan Austrian diplomat who held that position from 1999. do 2002.

“The authorizations were designed as an emergency measure, in order to prevent a new war. It was necessary then, and today it has passed the time. Despite many problems, Bosnia is a more stable country today than at the beginning of the millennium,” says Petrič for FAZ.



The paper concludes that Schmidt wrong man in the wrong place because no one, whatever their name, can be a good candidate for the leadership position in 2023 “colonial institutions in a European democracy”.

“Schmitt, who is richly compensated for his work with the count’s five-figure salary, which is exempt from taxes, of course sees the matter differently. He considers himself and his function still necessary. Few people voluntarily give up the colony,” the text concludes.

