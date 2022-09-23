Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, September 23. According to a report on the website of the German weekly Der Spiegel on the 22nd, the German government plans to nationalize the natural gas importer, the European Energy Security Company, to avoid its bankruptcy.

A day earlier, the German government decided to nationalize the country’s largest Russian natural gas importer, Uniper, in order to get it out of the financial troubles caused by Russia’s “cut of supply” and to deal with the intensifying energy crisis.

This is the city hall of Hannover, Germany, taken on the evening of August 1. In response to energy shortages, many places in Germany have taken measures to save electricity. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Joachim Schersky)

Reuters reported on the 22nd, citing a spokesman for the German economy ministry, that discussions on future arrangements to ensure European energy security companies are continuing. The company did not respond to media reports.

Guaranteed European Energy Security was formerly known as Gazprom Germany. After Gazprom gave up ownership of the former this year, Germany’s energy regulator, the Federal Network Agency, temporarily took it over in April.

According to Reuters, the German government’s nationalization of Uniper means that it has provided at least 40 billion euros in bailout funds for its three major companies that import natural gas from Russia, including previous bailouts for companies that ensure European energy security. (Chen Lixi)