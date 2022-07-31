Home World German media: The German foreign minister’s visit to Turkey is unpleasant, and the Turkish side misses the “Merkel era” – Teller Report Teller Report
Original title: German media: German foreign minister’s visit to Turkey is unpleasant, Turkey misses “Merkel era”

Reference News Network reported on July 31According to a report on the website of German TV 2 on the 30th, German Foreign Minister Berberk visited Turkey and her talks with the Turkish Foreign Minister were quite different.

The list of German-Turkish differences is long: the imprisonment of Turkish opposition figure Osman Kavala, possible Turkish military intervention in northern Syria, a dispute between Turkey and Greece over Greek islands. Turkey has complained of growing racism and Islamophobia in Germany and Europe. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu pointed out that everything is fine under Merkel.

The report pointed out that the Turkish government has rarely expressed its views so clearly to guests: According to Cavusoglu, under the previous government of Merkel, everything was fine. This is honest and fair.

Not only Turkey, but other countries may have to get used to the style of the new German foreign minister: tough, clear and precise, but still friendly.

Not only was the tone and style different, but the priorities of the visit were also different. During the visit, Bell Burke spent more time with the opposition and NGOs than with the government, setting priorities in content: climate protection, advancement of women, refugees, human rights.

The report believes that it remains to be seen whether the above issues make sense in Bell Burke’s trip to Ankara. The mood between Germany and Turkey is unlikely to improve. (Compile/Wang Dong)Return to Sohu, see more

