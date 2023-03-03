In early February, Seymour Hersh, a senior American investigative reporter, published an article saying that the United States planned and participated in the “North Stream” pipeline explosion. Issues related to “Beixi” immediately attracted great attention from all walks of life in Germany. Among them, the member of the German Bundestag, Sevim Dadelen, has repeatedly called for an investigation into the truth about the bombing of the “Nord Stream” pipeline. Recently, a reporter from China Central Radio and Television conducted an exclusive interview with her on topics such as the bombing of the “Beixi” pipeline and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

German MP: The attack on “North Stream” is terrorism and the real culprit must be identified

The day after Hersh published the investigative article, Dadellen called out in the German Bundestag, calling for an investigation into the bombing of the “North Stream” pipeline under the auspices of the United Nations. In Dadailun’s view, this case is a terrorist attack and the real culprit must be identified.

German Bundestag Sevim Dadelen:This is the biggest terrorist attack on energy infrastructure and a violation of energy sovereignty. I am puzzled by the fact that the EU and the German government ignore the accusations made by the American journalist Hersh and do not investigate the truth. They even refused to support an international joint investigation led by the United Nations. I think the German government has an obligation to do everything possible to find out the truth and find out who was behind this terrorist attack. To corroborate Hersh’s report, look at our so-called allies the United States and Whether Norway is really behind it.

German lawmakers: U.S., UK obstruct Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Regarding the current Russia-Ukraine conflict, Dadeiron recalled the peace talks between the two sides in March 2022. At that time, Russia and Ukraine held several rounds of talks and proposed a plan for peaceful negotiations, hoping to achieve a ceasefire and end the conflict. This plan was very mature and in-depth at that time, but the United States and the United Kingdom blocked this peace negotiation. Therefore, the United States, Britain and other countries bear the greatest responsibility for the rising casualties and damage losses this year.

German Bundestag Sevim Dadelen:The United States wants to weaken Russia out of self-interest, by prolonging the Russia-Ukraine conflict, by sending more and more weapons, but also by tougher economic warfare and sanctions, which is completely opposite to the so-called peacekeeping role that the United States has always played.

German MP: The bombing of “North Stream” and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine make the EU the biggest victim

Dadelen believes that the bombing of the “North Stream” pipeline and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine are all caused by US hegemony, and the EU is the biggest victim. Especially since the Ukrainian crisis broke out, the EU has launched multiple rounds of sanctions against Ukraine, which has affected its own development.

German Bundestag Sevim Dadelen:At present, Germany and the European Union are the biggest losers in the economic war with Russia. The current high energy prices in Germany are unaffordable for the people and businesses, and we are in danger of losing our prosperity model.

Sevim Daderen has been involved in the peace movement since he was elected to the German Bundestag in 2005. She believes that the root of the current crisis in Ukraine lies with the United States. Dadellen is staunchly opposed to sending arms to Ukraine because it would lead to an escalation of the conflict and could draw Germany into the war. (Headquarters reporter Yu Peng)