German police evacuated a school in Hamburg after two young people barricaded themselves in a classroom, then escaped

German police evacuated a Hamburg school after two young people barricaded themselves in a classroom: German Press Agency DPA writes that the two would be in flight. At the moment it is not clear whether they were students of the school: according to initial reports one of them threatened a teacher with a weapon. The German police intervened on the scene around 11 am, surrounding the school and making all the students leave: the DPA he writes that after the intervention of the police the two people ran away, and at the moment it is not known where they are. The institute is located in the Blankenese district, in the western part of Hamburg, one of the richest in the city. The police said they will open an investigation into the case.

