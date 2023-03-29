Home World German police seized 1.2 tons of cocaine Info
German police seized 1.2 tons of cocaine in the Gros Kreuz resort, near the city of Potsdam.

Izvor: twitter/Brandenburg police

In a press release from the Brandenburg provincial police, it is stated that the narcotics department in an action against fruit and vegetable wholesalers found about 1.2 tons of cocaine hidden among banana packages.

It was established that the cocaine was transported by ship from South America to Germany, and from there by land to Gros Kreuz. Police said the investigation is continuing.

In the province of Brandenburg in July 2022, 660 kilograms of cocaine were seized, Anadolia reports.

