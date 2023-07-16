Home » German student peels off fragment as a souvenir
German student peels off fragment as a souvenir

Mauro Cifelli 16 July 2023

Another scar at the Colosseum. Another act of vandalism against the symbol of the capital and heritage of the whole world. After the 17-year-old Swiss, surprised after having engraved her initials on the walls, with a video that ended up on the net, still a minor in the limelight of the news. The vandal is a 17-year-old tourist, a German student, accompanied to Rome by a teacher. The teenager was reported after having scratched a part of the brick causing the detachment of a fragment, which presumably he wanted to take home as a souvenir.

It was the carabinieri of the command of Rome Piazza Venezia, shortly before 18:00 on Saturday 15 July, at the request of the supervisory staff “Archaeological Park of the Colosseum” who intervened by denouncing and administratively sanctioning the 17-year-old German tourist. The boy was surprised and stopped as he scratched on a wall on the ground floor, deteriorating a part of the brick of the Flavian amphitheater. The boy was reported for disfigurement (Art. 518-duodecies), punished, as stated in the Official Gazette: “with imprisonment from two to five years and with a fine from 2,500 to 15,000 euros”.

The Swiss student with her parents

A new disfigurement of the symbol of Rome, which follows by a few days another case that caused much discussion, which took place last Friday, July 14th. In that case it was always reported by the police a 17-year-old Swiss girl, identified by the military after having engraved their initials on the walls of the Colosseum. A mockery, with a video made public in which we see the young woman scratching the bricks of the monument as if nothing belonged to her, almost satisfied with her “work”. Filmed by a tour guide while she was at the Colosseum with her family, the young woman was reported and fined.

Name of the couple on the Colosseum

A phenomenon of disfigurement and lack of respect for the city that is not new, unfortunately. The indignation was rekindled by a man who last June 23 engraved the words “Ivan + Harley” with a key, followed by the date of creation, “June 23” precisely, on the walls of the Colosseum. following investigations, subsequent to the complaint presented by the Colosseum park authority, the carabinieri of the command of piazza Venezia, coordinated by the public prosecutor of Rome, identified, through traditional investigations and photographic comparison, theperpetrator of the vandalism. The young man had been caught on video by another visitor who, later, had published the images on Reddit.

