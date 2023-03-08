【Xinhua Finance】Optimism in the German tourism industry is growing. Norbert Feibig, chairman of the German Tourism Association (DRV), said at the International Travel Trade Fair (ITB) on the 6th that the German tourism industry has finally stepped out of the trough in 2021. previous level.

According to the German Tourism Association, people’s travel demand rebounded strongly in January and February this year, and the number of travel orders received by German travel agencies and online travel portals in January and February this year almost exceeded the same period in 2019.

“Tourism is picking up, and those willing to take a holiday are starting to book earlier again and can take advantage of the early-booking discounts that travel suppliers are currently offering. The German travel industry is ready to take off in 2023,” said Fiebig. However, For this to happen, the industry needs steady, undisturbed air traffic, Fiebig warned.