The founder of McFit gyms, the 53-year-old German Rainer Schaller, and his family were the passengers of the passenger plane that crashed in the Caribbean Sea off Costa Rica two days ago. The authorities of the Central American country made it known. For now, only two bodies have been recovered, but 6 people were traveling on the plane and searches continue.

The plane crashed two days ago in the Caribbean Sea off the coast of the eastern province of Limon, Costa Rica. The report lists the names of the 53-year-old, 44-year-old wife, two minor children and the 66-year-old Swiss pilot over. to a sixth passenger in his forties. For now, searches have led to the discovery of the bodies of an adult and a child not yet identified as well as various objects and parts of the crashed plane.

The German newspaper Bild spoke to the spokesperson for the RSG group that manages the McFit gyms, the largest in Europe, receiving confirmation of Schaller’s presence on the plane with his partner and children and another person in addition to the pilot.

During the night between Friday and Saturday, the control tower in the area had lost contact with the small plane, setting off the alarm. After the first findings of bodies and objects, which made evident the violence of the impact between the aircraft and the surface of the sea, the Minister of Public Security of Costa Rica, Jorge Torres, had already ruled yesterday that there could have been survivors.