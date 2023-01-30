Listen to the audio version of the article

Finally, after months of uncertainty, the German government of Olaf Scholz has decided to supply the Ukraine with Leopard 2-A4 tanks. Everything good? Not really. I explain why. German politics continues to be weighed down by the country’s history. It could not be otherwise. Post-war Germany condemned war as a means of settling disputes between countries. It has tried to free itself from its demons by rejecting (internally) politics as a discretionary activity and (externally) politics as an activity of power. With the end of the Cold War (1991), this vision evolved towards a national ideology called “mercantilism”. The German political dictionary has abolished the word “war” to replace it with the word “trade”. The mercantilist ideology has led to the downsizing of the security operations centers and the understrength of the country’s military apparatus.

Arms production has been justified as an industrial business, not (also) as national security. Germany has continued to entrust America and NATO with the task of guaranteeing the latter, benefiting from a public good (defence) without paying the costs. In this way, moreover, it was able to invest its significant resources for economic and welfare purposes, according to the logic of “moral hazard”. It is strange that today it is the Greens (traditionally pacifist party), through Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who distance themselves from mercantilism. It should come as no surprise, however, that public opinion in the country continues to be split like an apple (according to last week’s Deutschland Trend Poll, 46% of German citizens were in favor of supplying the Leopold 2s to Ukraine, 43% against and 11% undecided). How can one think that Germany can lead European security policy?

The latter, however, cannot be led by France either, even though many in Paris think that European security coincides with the French vision. French hegemonism is feared by several European but also non-European countries. There is not an African country, colonized by France, which is not still affected by the colonial abuses suffered by the latter. A few days ago, for example, the Burkina Faso government ordered French troops to leave the country, where they were also stationed to fight terrorism. No EU country enjoys the historical legitimacy and has the material resources to be able to play a significant international role on its own. It is pathetic for France to defend its seat on the UN Security Council or for Germany to ask to join. Just as Brexit was pathetic, justified by the British ambition to return to being “Global Britain”, with the result of downgrading London internationally (to the point that, according to a Savanta survey published last January 1 in The Independent, 2/ 3 of British citizens would return to the EU if a new referendum were held). Just as Italy is pathetic when, clenching its jaws, it wants us to believe that it is a power. The nationalist egocentrism of the larger European countries and the nationalist opportunism of the smaller ones are the cause of the EU’s military impotence. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri), in 2021, Russia’s military spending was 65.9 billion dollars, higher than that of any of the large EU countries (France 56.6 billion, Germany 56 billion , Italy 32 billion and Spain 19 billion). However, without considering the United Kingdom (which spent 88.1 billion), the sum of the military expenditure of the four major EU countries would be 163.6 billion, ie 2.5 times higher than Russia’s expenditure. And yet, we have no European defence. In its place we have a waste of resources (and therefore an increase in taxes), as each country replicates the same defense apparatuses as the others. Not much will change with the new investment of 100 billion euros promised by the Scholz government or with the almost doubling of French military spending from 295 billion (for the period 2019-2025) to 413 billion (in 2030) promised by President Macron. Everyone continues to go their own way. The voluntary coordination between national governments, on which the EU’s security policy is based, is organized hypocrisy. It is true that the EU has helped Ukraine to buy defense weapons, through the European Peace Facility, a 5.6 billion euro program created in 2021 and then reinforced with another 2 billion at the end of December 2022. However , not only have the resources already run out, but their use has had to undergo periodic vetoes by the Hungarian government, having to be unanimously approved. Meanwhile, someone has lost their life in Ukraine. As of January 19, 2023, US military assistance to Ukraine totaled $27.5 billion. War is in our home, but we couldn’t face it without the help of Washington DC. In short, the dilemma of European security cannot be resolved unless the EU is given a military capability independent of its member states. In Foreign Affairs, Daniel Byman and Kenneth Pollack recalled that politics also depends on leaders, not just on impersonal forces. Is there any leader in Europe who can see further than his nose?