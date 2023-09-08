German Wind Power Expansion Stalls as Transport Permits Become Unaffordable and Delayed

German wind power expansion has come to a halt due to the unaffordable cost of obtaining permits to transport heavy wind turbines on the country’s roads. With over 15,000 approval applications pending, companies are experiencing significant delays in their projects, resulting in substantial long-term storage costs. Enercon, a leading wind turbine maker, estimates that an additional €115 million could be spent on storage costs by the end of the year if the situation does not improve.

Transporting heavy loads requires permits, and sometimes necessitates the demolition of buildings and road signs along the route, as well as police escorts. The permits are currently one of the most significant challenges for wind power companies, leading to daily losses of thousands of euros. If wind power construction accelerates next year as planned, the bottleneck in obtaining permits will only worsen, causing further delays.

Germany has set a goal to generate 80% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030, including 115 GW from onshore wind power. However, the lack of transport permits poses a threat to achieving this goal.

The cost of permits has skyrocketed, with wind turbine manufacturer Nordex stating that the costs have risen tenfold. The company also highlighted massive delays and enormous costs associated with the permits. Application costs per license have increased from €100 to over €1,000, causing businesses to submit multiple applications due to the restrictive nature of each license.

A study published by the engineering association VDMA revealed that an average of 150 permits are needed to transport wind turbines, 100 to 120 for cranes, and 60 for turbine components. Lacking a uniform national law on the transport of heavy loads, each federal state has different requirements, leading to a surge in applications. Additionally, the poor condition of some bridges and roads, as well as varying interpretations of regulations by authorities, further hinder the approval process.

In response to the issue, the German government introduced new plans aimed at stimulating the economy, including reducing bureaucracy and speeding up the approval process for new constructions. The government is also focused on digitizing citizens’ access to key government services, which will facilitate faster online negotiation processes for wind farms, transport, and data networks.

Comparatively, while Germany takes up to three months to process each permit, the Netherlands only takes an average of two to three weeks, and Denmark takes around 10 days. This highlights the need for Germany to improve its permit approval process to keep up with its renewable energy goals and avoid further setbacks in wind power expansion.

