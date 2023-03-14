The 12-year-old German Luise F. was killed by two girls of the same age 12 e 13 years. The investigators announced it at a press conference. The two girls allegedly confessed to the crime, committed with numerous stab wounds. Dpa reports it. Luise was found dead last Sunday, in a forest near Freudenberg, in North Rhine-Westphalia. There is still no information about the reasons for the shocking murder. Due to their age, the two little girls would not be incriminating.

Read Also Rome, 51-year-old Luigi Finzio shot dead while stopped at a petrol station in Torpignattara. Investigate the DDA

Luise F. was last seen last Saturday around 17:30 a Freudenberg, as she was walking home from visiting a friend. When the 12-year-old did not return home, searches by the police and firefighters began in the evening. The investigators are also trying to understand why the girl’s body was not found in the direction of the road home, but in the opposite direction and, therefore, in the territory of Rhineland-Palatinate.