A maxi-shield worth 200 billion will protect Germany “against the energy war” but also against the recession that is assumed to be certain between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023 and against inflation which in September reached 10% (10.9% according to the index harmonized with other EU countries), for the first time in double digits in 70 years, since the Korean War at the beginning of the 1950s.

The government of the traffic light coalition Spd-Verdi-Fdp announced on Thursday that the Fund for the stabilization of the economy (Economic Stabilization Fund WSF) created in March 2020 for the pandemic and used until June of this year will be reactivated in the coming weeks to be used again, on an extraordinary basis, as a “defensive shield against energy war” until March / April 2024 with a dowry 200 billion equal to approximately 5% of GDP. The WSF will allow the federal state to take over a large part of the expensive bills. It will serve to lighten the burden of the high price of gas for businesses, SMEs, artisans, families and retirees, directly compensating producers / distributors and reducing the range between market prices and sales prices to customers.

GERMAN INFLATION AT ITS HIGHEST SINCE 1951

The details of the operation of the Fund, which ultimately amounts to a cap on the price of gas at the national level, have not been announced: next month it will be up to a new ad hoc commission to determine the modalities of the shield, which should, among other things, incentivize individuals and businesses to save on the consumption of electricity and gas, moving the bar of the roof according to consumption, rewarding those who save the most. A prime target for Green Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck.

This “big bang” intervention of up to 200 billion (but could be used for less) was not presented by liberal Finance Minister Christian Lindner as an expansionary measure that increases inflationary pressures. “It’s not like the UK maneuver,” he said. The Fund should have the effect of calming prices and bringing down inflation. In the package of measures announced there is also a cut in VAT to 7% on gas (from 19%) until spring 2024 and a brake on electricity prices for businesses and households with levies on the extra-profits of producers.

Inflation in September jumped to 10% (from 7.9% in August) against the 9.4% expected: the end of the 9 euro bill on public transport (lasted three months) and state subsidies on gasoline. The 200 billion maxi-shield will also have to help companies overcome the stratospheric costs of the energy crisis, avoiding factory closures, job losses and therefore mitigating the severity and duration of the upcoming recession: for the main institutions German economies, GDP will contract by 0.4% in 2023.

