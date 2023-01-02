Listen to the audio version of the article

Germany’s unemployment rate as defined by the International Labor Organization (ILO) was 2.8% in 2022, down from 3.3% in 2021, according to provisional data released by federal statistics office Destatis . The number of unemployed decreased by 209,000, or 13.6%, to 1.3 million on an annual average in 2022. The active labor force available in the market, defined as the total of employed and unemployed, increased by 354,000 units, equal to 0.8%, to 46.8 million in the same period. On an annual average, there were around 45.6 million employed people in Germany in 2022, a new record since German unification in 1990.

This represented an increase of 589,000 units, or 1.3%, over the previous year. Destatis attributed part of the increase in employment to immigration, as well as higher labor force participation of the domestic population, which more than offset the dampening effects of demographic change on the labor market, which will lead to significant population declines of working age in the medium term.