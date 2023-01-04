Listen to the audio version of the article

More than 500 open construction sites, 552 to be exact, equal to around 9% of the 13,200 kilometers of motorway: this is the motorway map in Germany now. And it will be like this in the future: 500 construction sites will remain open for the next few years. The maintenance and renovation work on the motorways will continue unabated: in 2022 investments cost the state coffers 5.4 billion, with an increase of half a billion compared to 2021. Stephan Krenz, president of the motorways in Germany, took stock of Autobahn GmbH, the limited liability company which has been responsible for the management, modernization and expansion of the German motorway network since the beginning of 2021.

Autobahn GmbH represents a major effort to centralize and apply the principles of private management in a sector traditionally dominated by the public hand and public procedures. Until 2020, the 16 federal states operated the network on behalf of the federal government in their territories.

Krenz is the change manager. He is not an ex-politician but a technician with a career behind him in industry and in international consultancy firms. In an interview with FAZ signed by Corinna Budras and Tobias Piller, Krenz illustrates the great challenges of open construction sites and the reconstruction and replacement of many bridges, now too old.

Up to 4,000 bridges to be rebuilt

The federal government has identified the priority sections, about half of the motorway network, for the renewal or reconstruction of 4,000 bridges. “Bridges were once thought to last 80 to 100 years. Today we realize that many bridges with major problems are only 60 years old. We have recently started the reconstruction of the Thalaubach bridge on the A7 south of Fulda: this bridge is only 54 years old and already needs to be replaced today due to technically irreparable deficiencies».

E-mobility: the great motorway challenge

Another great challenge, e-mobility, electric cars, recharges, renewable energies along the motorway network. When asked what Autobahn Ltd will do for climate protection, Krenz anticipates that motorways in Germany will be adequately equipped for electric cars and the charging infrastructure near the motorways will be upgraded.