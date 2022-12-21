BERLIN – That young secretary could not fail to know what was happening in the camp. And for the judge of her, Irmgard Furchner he was “deliberately” complicit in the killings of over 10,505 inmates of the Stutthof concentration camp in Danzig. The sentence of the trial of the former stenographer of the Nazi concentration camp has arrived: a sentence of two years of detention with probation affecting an elderly lady who appeared in the courtroom all dressed in white after having stubbornly kept silent for 14 months.