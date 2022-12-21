Home World Germany, 97-year-old Irmgard Furchner, stenographer of the Nazi concentration camp of Stutthof sentenced. For the judges she “she was an accomplice”
World

Germany, 97-year-old Irmgard Furchner, stenographer of the Nazi concentration camp of Stutthof sentenced. For the judges she “she was an accomplice”

by admin
Germany, 97-year-old Irmgard Furchner, stenographer of the Nazi concentration camp of Stutthof sentenced. For the judges she “she was an accomplice”

BERLIN – That young secretary could not fail to know what was happening in the camp. And for the judge of her, Irmgard Furchner he was “deliberately” complicit in the killings of over 10,505 inmates of the Stutthof concentration camp in Danzig. The sentence of the trial of the former stenographer of the Nazi concentration camp has arrived: a sentence of two years of detention with probation affecting an elderly lady who appeared in the courtroom all dressed in white after having stubbornly kept silent for 14 months.

See also  Nuclear, the IAEA raises the alarm on Iran. Tehran: "Unjust report"

You may also like

The cumulative number of confirmed cases of the...

Russia-Ukraine war, today’s live news 21 December

China and farewell to the “Covid zero” policy:...

Peru’s Congress considers pushing ahead with elections again...

Feature: Millions of fans greet Argentina’s victory

Putin: The afterglow of the “modern tsar” –...

Zelensky, whirlwind trip to the White House and...

Ukraine latest news. World Bank approves new $610...

January 6 events: What criminal referrals against Donald...

Putin Visits Minsk, Russia and Belarus to Expand...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy