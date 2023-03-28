The parties that support the German government driven by Olaf Scholz they found a political agreementclosing an indefinite negotiation that lasted three days and was characterized by an intense debate that resulted in the open confrontation. The leader of the Greens Ricarda Lang announced the contents of the agreement in a joint statement together with the president of the SPD socialists, Lars Klingbeiland to that of the liberals of the FDP, Christian Lindnerwho is also Minister of Finance: the proceeds of the increase in the so-called “Maut”, the motorway toll, will be reinvested all’80% to strengthen the rails of railway networkwith an investment of around 45 billion euros by 2027.

The leaders of the so-called “coalition-traffic light” (from the colors of the three parties, red, yellow and green) also addressed the theme of structural reforms. The three politicians explained that it was not an easy negotiation, because much has been left unresolved in recent years, for example in the field of accelerating planning and climate protection. Now the government is trying to catch up. Green Lang has also accepted investments on the acceleration of “a limited number” Of new highways under construction, while at first she was completely opposed to the proposal.