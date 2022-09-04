Home World Germany, against the expensive energy maxi aid plan of 65 billion
Germany, against the expensive energy maxi aid plan of 65 billion

Germany, the European country most affected by expensive energy with Italy, is once again running for cover.

The coalition led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz has launched an aid plan worth around 65 billion euros to help millions of families cope with the surge in electricity prices, in the context of the most serious European energy crisis in recent decades.

“Quick and proportionate help to citizens and businesses is needed due to the rapid rise in high energy prices,” reads the document, drawn up after weeks of discussions between the three parties of the Social Democratic Chancellor’s coalition.

«Russia – said Scholz – is not a reliable energy partner. We will overcome this winter ».

The package is intended to cover the balance of 2022 and 2023, and the total amount will be even greater thanks to contributions from regional governments. Germany is facing an increasingly serious energy crisis, triggered by Russia’s decision to completely cut off gas supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, following the war against Ukraine and international sanctions. The German government has activated the second phase of its three-tier gas emergency plan and is considering easing several energy and environmental policies to mitigate the consequences, including extending the life cycles of nuclear and coal plants. .

