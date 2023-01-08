Listen to the audio version of the article

A 32-year-old Iranian citizen was arrested in western Germany on charges of preparing Islamic terrorist attacks also using lethal toxins such as cyanide and ricin, found in his home. This was announced by the Duesseldorf police and prosecutor’s office. The search and arrest took place in the town of Castrop-Rauxel, in the western Land Rhineland of North-Westphalia. According to Bild, the German authorities had been warned by foreign intelligence services about the threat of an “Islamic” terrorist attack with the use of a “chemical bomb”.

An accomplice was also arrested

The Iranian was arrested together with another man. The men were lightly clad as they were led away, with only a jacket thrown over them against the winter chill, eyewitnesses said. They didn’t put up any resistance.

Operation carried out in the night between Saturday and Sunday

From what has been learned, the defendant is suspected of wanting to prepare a serious act of violence dangerous for the state, the investigators said. It has not yet been decided whether the 32-year-old will be brought before a magistrate. As reported by the Dpa agency, the search took place around midnight between Saturday and Sunday with a rapid and large deployment of vehicles and men. Law enforcement officers searched in protective suits and sealed the evidence found at the scene in blue barrels.

The previous one in Cologne

An earlier ricin case in Cologne four years ago, in which a Tunisian man and a German woman manufactured the poison and conducted a test blast, led to lengthy prison sentences. Again, a foreign intelligence agency provided a tip after purchasing large quantities of the toxin. Authorities estimated at the time that a bomb filled with steel balls and ricin could have killed 200 people.