Home World Germany: an Iranian and an accomplice arrested for preparing cyanide attacks
World

Germany: an Iranian and an accomplice arrested for preparing cyanide attacks

by admin
Germany: an Iranian and an accomplice arrested for preparing cyanide attacks

A 32-year-old Iranian citizen was arrested in western Germany on charges of preparing Islamic terrorist attacks also using lethal toxins such as cyanide and ricin, found in his home. This was announced by the Duesseldorf police and prosecutor’s office. The search and arrest took place in the town of Castrop-Rauxel, in the western Land Rhineland of North-Westphalia. According to Bild, the German authorities had been warned by foreign intelligence services about the threat of an “Islamic” terrorist attack with the use of a “chemical bomb”.

An accomplice was also arrested

The Iranian was arrested together with another man. The men were lightly clad as they were led away, with only a jacket thrown over them against the winter chill, eyewitnesses said. They didn’t put up any resistance.

Operation carried out in the night between Saturday and Sunday

From what has been learned, the defendant is suspected of wanting to prepare a serious act of violence dangerous for the state, the investigators said. It has not yet been decided whether the 32-year-old will be brought before a magistrate. As reported by the Dpa agency, the search took place around midnight between Saturday and Sunday with a rapid and large deployment of vehicles and men. Law enforcement officers searched in protective suits and sealed the evidence found at the scene in blue barrels.

The previous one in Cologne

An earlier ricin case in Cologne four years ago, in which a Tunisian man and a German woman manufactured the poison and conducted a test blast, led to lengthy prison sentences. Again, a foreign intelligence agency provided a tip after purchasing large quantities of the toxin. Authorities estimated at the time that a bomb filled with steel balls and ricin could have killed 200 people.

Find out more

You may also like

A 60-year-old Japanese otaku was interrupted while watching...

Harry: ‘Before I met Meghan I was a...

Kosovo, Vucic: “KFOR has rejected the request to...

British media: Prince Harry’s misfortune came from extremists’...

The petition with 300,000 signatures delivered for the...

American man entered restaurant with fake gun and...

Covid, from Germany to Greece: here are the...

Germany, they were preparing a chemical terrorist attack...

Two sheiks for a diamond: the Qatari royals...

China, the boom in Covid cases is leading...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy