Original title: Germany and Norway will jointly build a hydrogen pipeline

On January 5, local time, German Deputy Chancellor and Minister of Economics and Environmental Protection Habeck, who is visiting Norway, signed an agreement with Norwegian Prime Minister Stöller. The two countries will establish an energy partnership and build a link before 2030. Hydrogen pipelines between the two countries.

It is reported that the new hydrogen pipeline will be jointly constructed and operated by Germany’s Rheinland Energy and Norway’s Statoil. Statoil said that this hydrogen pipeline will cost 3 billion euros (about 21.66 billion yuan), and the investment of the entire project may require tens of billions of euros.

It is estimated that after the completion of the pipeline, Norway can transport about 4 million tons of hydrogen to Germany every year, which is equivalent to about 135 TWh of energy, which is the total production capacity of Norway’s hydropower. If all permits are approved, the project is scheduled to be completed within the next few years, with the hydrogen pipeline to be operational by 2030. Habeck pointed out that hydrogen fuel is crucial for Germany’s new power plants.

Norway has become Germany’s most important gas supplier since Russia stopped supplying gas to Germany. Norway currently supplies more than one-third of Germany’s natural gas.