Numerous social democrats e trade unionists Germans signed a appeal to the chancellor Olaf Scholz why engage in peace negotiations Between Russia e Ukraine. Promoters of the campaign the historian Peter Brandtson of the former chancellor Willy Brandttogether with the former union leader Dgb Reiner Hoffmanto the former Parliamentary Secretary of State Michael Mueller (Spd) e Pure brown dell’International Peace Office. They made the chancellor intervene for stop Russian aggressionget a cease-fire and find a way for negotiations, given that “the war has become one bloody battle of position where there are only losers”.

The appeal published a week ago on Berliner Zeitung and of which they also reported the Frankfurter Rundschau and other newspapers, warns “every day the risk of an escalation grows. The shadow of one stands out over Europe nuclear war. But the world must not march into another major conflict. The world needs peace.” For the signatories Scholz should therefore engage with France, Brazil, Chinese, India ed Indonesia in a negotiation “to reach a rapid ceasefire, end the carnage and pave the way for the possibility of peace”. Instead of the dominance of the military, there is a need for “the language of diplomacy and of peace”.

The poster entitled “Create peace” can be found in full on the website of theAssociation Peace and Future Workshop eV. with the names of over 240 signatoriesincluding the former president of the Bundestag Wolfgang Thiersethe theologian former president of the Evangelical Churches Margot Kassmannthe former president of the SPD Norbert-Walter Borjansthe former Vice President of the European Commission Gunter Verheugenformer union leaders IG Metall Klaus gore, Detlef Wetzel e Jurgen Peters and the professor and political scientist Hajo Funke.

The Ukrainian ambassador in Berlin Oleksiy Makeyev reacted by declaring that the appeal is an exercise in “sheer cynicism against the innumerable victims of Russian aggression” and has the sole purpose of “covering up Russia’s crimes and responsibilities”. In light of Moscow’s brutal aggression, the only pacifist appeal should be “Mr. Putin, immediately withdraw all your troops from the entire Ukrainian territory!”, declared the diplomat.

Brandt’s is not the first campaign calling for diplomatic intervention. None of the initiatives, however, seems to be implementable in the field yet. The former German ambassador to the US Wolfgang Ischingerfor a long time in charge of the Munich Security Policy Conference, confirmed in an interview a week ago that there is no immediate space for negotiations, but he also called on the German Government not to remain unprepared and strive to build a broad diplomatic alliance extended to several countries G20reflecting right now on which requests can be supported at the negotiating table with the Russiahow they can be implemented politically and legally, and controlled strategically on the ground.

***

In the photo above – From left Verheugen (LaPresse), Brandt (Wikipedia, TH.Korr – Own work CC BY-SA 3.0) and Thierse (LaPresse)