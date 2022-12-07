Home World Germany arrests 25 extremist gangs suspected of planning coup to overthrow government – BBC News 中文
World

Germany arrests 25 extremist gangs suspected of planning coup to overthrow government – BBC News 中文

by admin
  • Paul Kirby
  • BBC news reporter

image source,Reuters

image captiontext,

The German authorities dispatched more than 3,000 police officers to search and arrest 130 residences across the country.

German authorities raided the entire territory and arrested 25 people on suspicion of plotting to overthrow the government.

Reports in Germany say a group of far-right and military veterans plans to storm the Reichstag and seize power.

A 71-year-old nobleman known as Prince Heinrich XIII is said to be at the center of the plan to overthrow the government.

He is one of two alleged ringleaders of those arrested in 11 German states, according to federal prosecutors.

You may also like

Colombia, six soldiers killed by former Farc: a...

Hundreds injured in Barcelona train collision | Catalonia...

Vatican Foundations overseen by Vatican economic ministry –...

Catalonia. rear-end collision between trains: 155 injured

Jill Biden’s confidence in Macron: “I’m ready for...

Zelensky is Time’s Person of the Year 2022

Enrique considers leaving the team after being eliminated...

Afghanistan, executed in the square: first public execution...

Time, Zelensky person of the year 2022

Iran, Khamenei’s sister criticizes her brother: “The people’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy