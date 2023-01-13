Home World Germany, Bild: Defense Minister Lambrecht towards resignation
World

Germany, Bild: Defense Minister Lambrecht towards resignation

by admin
Germany, Bild: Defense Minister Lambrecht towards resignation

BERLIN. The German defense minister, Christine Lambrecht, would be close to her resignation. You write it exclusively in Bild, citing “multiple sources”. The decision would be Lambrecht’s own, it would not come from Chancellor Scholz and there would still be no date for farewell. On New Year’s Eve, the Social Democratic minister ended up in the eye of the storm for an improvised and very unprofessional greeting video. Lambrecht has long been criticized for her handling of the difficult German military dossier and also for a lack of knowledge of the world of the army.

This summer, Lambrecht had also been attacked during a trip with her son in a military plane. As reported by Dpa, in a Zdf poll, 60% of Germans have already expressed themselves in favor of Lambrecht’s resignation. A possible successor to her could be the social democrat Eva Hoegl.

See also  Jade mine landslide in Myanmar: more than a hundred are missing

You may also like

Germany, Defense Minister Lambrecht one step away from...

Fukushima, Japan will release contaminated water into the...

Why don’t Chinese people consume? (Figure) Resident Income...

Elya, 6, died of a heart attack near...

Biden’s “document gate” fermentation: The US Department of...

“Let’s remove Bolsonaro’s US visa”: the appeal of...

The Amber Grid gas pipeline in northern Lithuania...

“He didn’t work during smart working”: Canadian court...

Rare earths found in Sweden, because enthusiasm risks...

Lisa Marie Presley dead: story of Elvis’ daughter,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy