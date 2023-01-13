BERLIN. The German defense minister, Christine Lambrecht, would be close to her resignation. You write it exclusively in Bild, citing “multiple sources”. The decision would be Lambrecht’s own, it would not come from Chancellor Scholz and there would still be no date for farewell. On New Year’s Eve, the Social Democratic minister ended up in the eye of the storm for an improvised and very unprofessional greeting video. Lambrecht has long been criticized for her handling of the difficult German military dossier and also for a lack of knowledge of the world of the army.

This summer, Lambrecht had also been attacked during a trip with her son in a military plane. As reported by Dpa, in a Zdf poll, 60% of Germans have already expressed themselves in favor of Lambrecht’s resignation. A possible successor to her could be the social democrat Eva Hoegl.