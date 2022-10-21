Listen to the audio version of the article

The German Bundestag has given the green light to the $ 200 billion shield to curb the price of gas in Germany. With the approval of today, 21 October, parliament makes possible the exception to the debt brake, anchored in the German Constitution. The Berlin intervention had unleashed and still triggers various frictions on a community scale, with the accusation of “selfishness” and isolationism with respect to measures of community scope. The German government replied that domestic solutions do not conflict with those of European direction.

How the German «maxi shield» works

The announcement of the “maxi-shield” came at the end of September, when the government of the traffic light coalition Spd-Verdi-Fdp announced – surprisingly – the reactivation of the Fund for the stabilization of the economy (Wirtschaftsstabilisierungsfonds WSF) created in March 2020 for the pandemic and used until June 2022. In its new version, the fund approved today by Parliament will consist of a “defensive shield against energy war” until March / April 2024 with a dowry of 200 billion equal to about 5% of GDP. The WSF allows the Federal State to shoulder a large part of the expensive bills, lightening the burden of the high price of gas for companies, SMEs, artisans, families and pensioners, directly compensating producers / distributors and reducing the interval between market prices and sales prices to customers.