Germany buys tanks and howitzers | Info

Germany buys tanks and howitzers



In order to fill the stocks, Germany will buy 18 Lepoard 2 tanks and 12 self-propelled howitzers.

Germany to buy 18 Lepoard 2 tanks and 12 self-propelled howitzers to replenish stockpile depleted by arms deliveries to Ukraine. According to Reuters, the parliamentary budget committee approved the purchase today. Tanks will cost 525.6 million euros, and howitzers 190.7 million eurosand everything should be delivered by 2026.

Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Germany has delivered 18 Lepoard 2 tanks to Kiev, and the purchase of 12 self-propelled howitzers is part of a defense ministry plan, adopted in March, to buy up to 28 howitzers as replacements.

