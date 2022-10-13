© Reuters. Germany claims its crude supply remains safe after the Friendship pipeline leak



Financial Associated Press, October 13 (Editor Liu Rui) On Wednesday, local time, after the “Friendship” oil pipeline that supplies crude oil to Europe from Russia leaked, Germany said that the country’s oil receipts are decreasing, but the overall supply remains. adequate.

Polish officials said the leak could affect part of the pipeline’s capacity, but it was expected to be repaired soon.

Germany’s key crude oil supply pipeline leaks

On October 12, local time, the Polish oil pipeline operator PERN issued a statement saying that on the evening of the 11th local time, a leak was detected in one of the two oil pipelines in the western section of its “Friendship” (Przyjaźń) oil pipeline. Oil supplies from Poland and Germany could be at risk.

“Friendship” oil pipeline is one of the largest oil pipelines in the world, with a daily capacity of 2 million barrels, its starting point is Russia, mainly to most countries including Germany, Poland, Belarus, Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic and Austria Central European countries deliver Russian oil.

The leak occurred in Poland. On Wednesday, local time, Germany said it hoped Poland would provide more information as soon as possible about the cause of the leak and how to fix it. The Polish government said there was no indication that the leak was caused by vandalism.

Polish operator PERN said in its latest statement: “After removing most of the contamination from the area adjacent to yesterday’s damaged crude oil pipeline, PERN’s technical services have identified the location of the leak… The initial findings and the deformation of the pipeline indicate that the current There is no sign of third-party interference.”

PERN added that it was working to find the cause of the leak and repair the pipeline.

According to footage taken by foreign media, the black crude oil flowing from the underground pipeline has spread to the farmland near the spill site, surrounded by fire trucks and other emergency rescue teams.

May have limited impact on energy supply

Poland’s top official in charge of energy infrastructure, Mateusz Berger, said the main impact of the spill was that part of the capacity of the pipeline to Germany would be rendered unusable, but repairs “may not take very long”.

Russian state-owned energy company Transneft said it would continue to send oil to Poland.

A spokesman for the German economy ministry also said: “The security of supply in Germany is currently guaranteed, and the Schwedt and Leuna refineries continue to receive crude oil through the Friendship pipeline.”

The Schwert refinery, mentioned by a spokesman for the German economy ministry, is responsible for 90 percent of the fuel supply in the German capital, Berlin. If the supply from the Friendship Oil pipeline is interrupted, the refinery will face huge difficulties because the refinery has few other sources of crude oil supply.

The refinery has said to the public that although crude oil deliveries are continuing, production capacity has declined.

Europe has been on high alert for the safety of its energy infrastructure since a major leak last month in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines that supply gas from Russia to Europe.