About ten thousand people are demonstrating in Luetzerath in Germany, where there are also violent clashes with the police. This is what a spokesman for the Aachen police reported to the Ansa news agency. “There are violent clashes, some demonstrators are throwing rockets and stones and the agents have had to use pepper spray,” said Dietmar Bruening.

On the spot, the leader of the environmental youth movement Greta Thunberg is expected to deliver a speech.

Meanwhile, about fifteen demonstrators entered the mine, which will be used to extract coal: “A very risky gesture: the ground is wet, it could collapse and the danger is that they will remain buried”, added the spokesman.

Germany, the clearance of the coal mine in Lützerath is underway

The clearing operations of the activists, who have remained on the spot for days, have gone ahead: according to the police there are now only about twenty occupants, who have climbed up the tree houses, at a great height from the ground. Two people are still in the tunnel dug on the spot.

Meanwhile, Greta Thunberg attacks the German Greens. The fact that they make agreements with energy giants like Rwe “shows what their priorities are,” the founder of Fridays for future told dpa. The Greens are part of the government coalition led by social democrat Olaf Scholz, and are also in the government coalition of North Rhine-Westphalia where the village is at the center of environmental protest.