Germany, climate activists throw mashed potatoes at a Monet painting

Germany, climate activists throw mashed potatoes at a Monet painting

Two activists from ‘Last Generation’, a climate change protest group, smeared Monet’s oil at the Barberini Museum in Potsdam, Germany, throwing mashed potatoes at him. The group posted on Twitter the video of the attack on ‘Il Pagliaio’, one of the masterpieces of the French impressionist, inviting politicians to take effective measures to limit climate change. The extent of any damage has yet to be assessed, museum spokeswoman Carolin Stranz said. A few days ago a similar action, but with tomato sauce, was carried out against Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ in London.

