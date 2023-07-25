Germany, collaboration with Afd? The CDU leader has second thoughts: “There won’t be”. The mayor of Berlin: “Never with those who preach hate”

Step back by the leader of the German CDU, Friedrich Merzafter the declarations of just 24 hours ago with which he seemed to have opened ad constructive alliances with the ultranationalists of Alternative for Germany locally. Today, after the braking of the mayor of Berlin, Kai Wegnerhis clarification has also arrived which, however, he knows more than autosmentita: “Even at the municipal level there will be no collaboration between Cdu e AfD“, Merz wrote on Twitter, adding that he “hasn’t never said otherwise” and that the rules established by the Cdu on Afd apply as always.

Just on Sunday, in an interview with Zdfthe head of the Christian Democrats had explicitly said that, exclusively on a municipal basis and in case there is a majority of the far-right party, “municipal parliaments must look for ways to organize the city and the district“. Words which, as written by several German newspapers, should have been read as a new opening by Merz to the ultra-nationalist party that emerged victorious, for example, from the vote of sun mountainin Thuringia.

A collaboration that is not conceivable, Merz had specified, within the German Parliament, in the European Parliament or of the individual Länder, but which evidently could lead to exceptions at the local level. With reference to the local results, however, he had specified that “we are obviously obliged to accept the results of democratic elections”, suggesting a more pragmatism in interacting with the far right. And he then added that he was against a complete ban on AFDs in Germany, given that “i party bans they have never led to the solution of a political problem”.

Harsh criticisms had come from his political opponents. The deputy group leader of the SPD in Parliament, Dirk Wieseshe said to Sz that “one year before the state elections in eastern Germany, the statements of Friedrich Merz are surprising. He is demolishing the foundations of the CDU’s protective wall against the right ”and“ this looks like a pass for those who in the Eastern Cdu have always thought of cooperation”. In the morning, the denial of a possible agreement also came from the mayor of Berlin: “Afd only knows being against and division. Where should there be cooperation? The CDU cannot, will not and will not collaborate with a party whose business model it is the hate, division and exclusion”. Words which were also followed by the denial of Merz himself.